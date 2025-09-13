‘Super Mario Bros.’ sequel titled ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, to release worldwide on THIS date

The sequel to the blockbuster animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially been titled ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, Universal and Illumination have announced.

The much-anticipated follow-up is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 3, 2026.

‘Super Mario Bros’ sequel announced The title was revealed during a Nintendo Direct broadcast on Friday, just ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. video game, which was released on September 13, 1985.

The upcoming film takes its name and inspiration from Nintendo’s 2007 hit game, Super Mario Galaxy, which was released on the Wii console and is one of the most popular titles in the Mario franchise.

During the announcement, a short teaser was shown, opening with Mario asleep under a tree near Princess Peach’s castle. The scene gradually zooms out to space, suggesting a galactic adventure ahead. Brief glimpses also showed classic characters like Monty Mole, Cheep Cheeps, and Toads, hinting at a vibrant and familiar world.

Meet the cast of the film The original voice cast will return for the sequel, including:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

What are the Super Mario films about? The first Super Mario Bros. Movie followed Mario and Luigi, two plumbers from Brooklyn, as they were transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. There, Mario teamed up with Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong to defeat the villainous Koopa King Bowser and rescue Luigi.