Sydney Sweeney and Christian Pulisic dating? Italian media fuels romance rumours around AC Milan star

Speculation around a possible romance between actor Sydney Sweeney and footballer Christian Pulisic has begun circulating after Italian media outlets picked up an unverified claim linking the two high-profile Americans.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Christian Pulisic dating? The rumour appears to have originated with DNA Bomber, an Italian sports social media account known for blending transfer updates with off-field gossip.

From there, it was echoed by more established publications, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, which reported the chatter cautiously while stressing that no confirmation exists.

At present, there are no concrete details to support the claim. Neither Pulisic nor Sweeney has commented publicly, and there have been no photographs, sightings or documented interactions linking the two. What exists is speculation, amplified by timing, profile and the growing overlap between global sport and pop culture.

About Christian Pulisic and Sydney Sweeney Pulisic, 26, is enjoying one of his most consistent spells since joining AC Milan. The winger has emerged as a regular match-winner in Serie A and remains a key figure for the United States men’s national team as preparations build towards the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Off the pitch, Pulisic has typically kept his private life out of the public eye, with only sporadic and unconfirmed dating links in previous years.

Sweeney, 27, occupies a very different kind of spotlight. Her performances in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Christy’ have made her one of Hollywood’s most recognisable young actors, while her presence in fashion and advertising has further elevated her profile.

Earlier this year, she ended her engagement to producer Jonathan Davino. Subsequent rumours linking her to music executive Scooter Braun were never substantiated.

In interviews with outlets such as Variety, Sweeney has repeatedly said she prefers to focus on her work rather than discuss her personal life.

