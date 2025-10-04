Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun are dating and 'it’s very real': Report

Love is in the air — and making headlines. According to Page Six, ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun are officially an item, and those close to them say the romance is the real deal.

“It’s very real and he’s very happy,” a source told the outlet, confirming weeks of speculation surrounding the pair.

The relationship first drew attention after Sweeney’s 28th birthday party in Los Angeles last weekend, where Braun was among the high-profile guests. The star hosted a space-themed bash attended by Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Glen Powell.

Dressed in a shimmering silver mini dress covered in metallic stars — a nod to Britney Spears’ Circus album era — Sweeney dazzled as the centre of attention, while Braun, 44, arrived in a Jedi knight costume.

Though the pair were not overtly affectionate at the event, insiders said their connection is undeniable. “He really, really likes her,” one source told Page Six, adding that they’d “never heard Braun sound like he likes someone like this.” Another guest, who has worked with Sweeney, remarked, “It was a huge party and there were so many people there. She’s very private.”

According to Page Six, the two first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice this June — a star-studded affair where Sweeney was also seen dancing with Tom Brady and chatting with Orlando Bloom. An industry insider claimed that Sweeney was the one who pursued Braun, and though he initially hesitated due to their age difference, “he couldn’t resist her charm.”

Since then, the relationship has moved quickly. Page Six reports that the couple spent Labour Day weekend in Lake Tahoe, and Braun has already met Sweeney’s parents. The pair were also spotted holding hands during a Halloween double date in Los Angeles.