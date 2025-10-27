Sydney Sweeney on filming Euphoria Season 3: ‘Feels like I’m going home to family’

After years of anticipation, Euphoria is finally nearing its long-awaited return, and Sydney Sweeney couldn’t be more nostalgic about it.

Sydney Sweeney on filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 The actress, who has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents since the show’s debut, recently shared her feelings about finishing work on Season 3 — a production that marks a reunion with the people who helped shape her career and the world of HBO’s acclaimed teen drama.

“I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days,” Sweeney revealed at the AFI Fest premiere of her new film Christy in Los Angeles. Reflecting on her return to the show after a three-year hiatus, she said, “It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.”

While HBO has previously announced that Season 3 will mark the end of the series, Sweeney remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a fourth instalment, simply noting, “I cannot confirm any information.”

The upcoming season has been one of the most talked-about television events of 2025, with fans eager to see where Sam Levinson’s visually arresting and emotionally charged storytelling will take the beloved characters next.

Known for its fearless exploration of addiction, identity, mental health, and youth culture, Euphoria has become a cultural touchstone since its 2019 premiere, earning critical acclaim and sparking countless conversations about Gen Z’s realities.

Jacob Elordi on filming season 3 of the iconic show Sweeney’s co-star Jacob Elordi, who portrays the unpredictable Nate Jacobs, also offered a glimpse into the new season during his recent appearance at the Academy Museum Gala. “It was incredible, man,” he shared. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

Elordi praised Levinson’s creative direction, describing the upcoming episodes as “incredibly clever and cinematic,” adding, “I think people are really going to like it.”

Interestingly, Elordi confessed that even the cast members are often left in the dark about each other’s storylines. “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he explained. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Sweeney echoed the same sentiment, adding, “I feel like I’m going to get to watch it with everyone else.”