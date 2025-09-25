Sylvester Stallone opens up on leaving Hollywood for Florida, finding peace with family: ‘Makes me happy’

Sylvester Stallone is embracing a new chapter in Florida after leaving Hollywood behind. The ROCKY star says the Sunshine State suits him better than Los Angeles and feels more in line with his personality. “First of all, the air always seems to be clean. We're very, very near the water, and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it's just something about it. It's just so lush,” said Stallone in an interview with Fox News.

Advertisement

The actor and his family moved after long consideration. Stallone revealed the decision during the second season of their reality TV show, THE FAMILY STALLONE, telling his daughters Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia, “After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, it's time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we're going to go to Florida.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, greeted the family on X, celebrating their move and joking about Florida being a state where personal freedoms are respected and everyday errands are simple and stress-free.

Advertisement

Making house a home Janet Flavin, Stallone's wife, said the focus was always on comfort rather than possessions. She explained that spills or messes don't bother her since rugs can be cleaned or replaced, and the family, including their three dogs, a cat, and children, comes first. Material things aren't what matter most, she said.

The couple collaborated with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to make their home relaxed and family-friendly. Bullard shared that the furniture is deep and comfortable, while the fabrics, mostly light-colored, are durable enough to handle everyday family life, pets and gatherings.

Flavin expressed her happiness with the move, noting it gave the family a fresh start. With some friends also relocating nearby, she said they are enjoying meeting new people and embracing a different lifestyle.

Advertisement

For Stallone and his family, stepping away from Hollywood's spotlight has brought them peace and contentment.

FAQs Q1. Why did Sylvester Stallone move to Florida? He felt the lifestyle suited his personality better than Los Angeles.

Q2. How did the family choose their home? They picked a 2014-built house and personalized it for warmth.