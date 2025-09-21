Sylvester Stallone wanted to use AI to play young Rambo in prequel, says ‘everyone thought I was crazy’

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has revealed he once pitched the idea of using AI to play a younger version of John Rambo in a potential prequel to the legendary action franchise.

Sylvester Stallone on wanting to playing a young Rambo using AI During a discussion on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, the ‘Tulsa King’ actor explained that his concept would feature an 18-year-old Rambo, with de-aging technology allowing him to reprise the role.

“Everyone thought I was crazy,” Stallone said of the pitch. “AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch.”

Stallone’s plan would have taken a step back in the Rambo timeline, rather than continuing from 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood. Instead of passing the torch to another actor, he envisioned personally portraying a young Rambo using AI-assisted de-aging.

However, reports suggest that Noah Centineo is now set to play Rambo in a forthcoming prequel film. Stallone reflected on the challenge of another actor taking on a role he made iconic.

“It’s very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with Get Carter,” Stallone said, referencing his experience in the 2000 remake. “Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice.”

The actor has remained closely involved with discussions about the Rambo franchise for several years. In 2022, he told The Hollywood Reporter that a prequel was “getting close,” and he shared a few ideas for how the project could explore the character’s early life.