‘Taylor cam’: Here is how the New York Giants pranked fans using Lawrence Taylor — watch

Taylor Swift fans remain extremely excited to get a glimpse of the pop sensation during NFL games, especially when her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is on the field to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Her presence has certainly brought an entirely new demographic of fans over to the sport, according to CBS Sports. During Sunday night's game with the Chiefs, the New York Giants had plenty of fun as they utilized NFL legend Lawrence Taylor to fake out their fans in the crowd.

Taylor Swift or Lawrence Taylor? Over the weekend, the Giants hosted the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

During the game, those operating the scoreboard in the stadium put a "Taylor Cam" on the big screen. Swift's 'Welcome to New York' single started playing as the camera panned past the fans, and many believed that the pop sensation was present somewhere in the crowd.

However, the weekly “Where's Taylor?” tradition turned out to be fake. In reality, the camera zoomed in on Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, who was seen puffing on a cigar. Later on, it was revealed to be “Lawrence Taylor Cam.”

Users later shared a clip of the entire incident on X, which quickly gained significant attention.

“Giants just did a Taylor Swift cam but faked everyone out and showed LT (Lawrence Taylor) smoking a cigar,” read one post featuring the video, which has amassed more than 1.5 million views so far.

In the comments section of the post, several users shared their thoughts on the viral prank.

“Well played!” one of them wrote. Another one added, “Keeping us all on our toes with a little unexpected swagger.”

A third person wrote, “The only person in the stadium who could get away with smoking a cigar.”

All about Lawrence Taylor Taylor is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and played for the New York Giants during his entire NFL career between 1981 and 1993. He was earlier selected as the Defensive Player of the Year on four occasions, including once as a rookie.

Taylor made it to the Pro Bowl 10 times and emerged as a first-team All-Pro eight times during his career.

FAQs Was Taylor Swift present during Sunday's game? No, the singer is believed to have skipped the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

What is the name of Taylor Swift's next album? Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is all set to come out on October 3.