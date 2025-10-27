‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan set to exit Paramount, signs major deal with NBC Universal: Report

Filmmaker and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind Yellowstone, Tulsa King and several other hit dramas, is reportedly preparing to part ways with Paramount and make a move to NBCUniversal.

Taylor Sheridan is reportedly leaving Paramount for NBC Known for his gritty storytelling and powerful character-driven series, Sheridan has become one of television’s most successful showrunners, responsible for building one of the most recognisable franchises in recent years.

According to reports first published by Puck, Sheridan has signed a film deal with NBCUniversal that will take effect next year, followed by a television deal in 2028, once his current agreement with Paramount concludes. While representatives for NBCUniversal have declined to comment, industry insiders describe the forthcoming partnership as a major creative and financial win for the company.

Taylor Sheridan and his works Sheridan’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. A former actor turned writer-director, he created the Yellowstone universe, which includes popular spin-offs such as 1883, 1923 and several others currently in development.

These projects have not only drawn huge audiences but have also become a defining element of the Paramount+ streaming service’s success. Sheridan also created the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña, and Mayor of Kingstown with Jeremy Renner — all of which have attracted A-list talent and loyal fan bases.

Also Read | Sylvester Stallone compares Donald Trump to George Washington

Despite his upcoming shift, Sheridan’s creative footprint will remain visible at Paramount for several years, given his many ongoing projects and the company’s ownership of all his existing franchises.

His next film project, an action thriller titled F.A.S.T., is currently being developed at Warner Bros., signalling the creator’s growing reach across multiple major studios.

More about NBC Universal NBCUniversal, led by Donna Langley, has earned a reputation for attracting high-profile talent in recent years, securing partnerships with names like Christopher Nolan, Seth Rogen, and Snoop Dogg. Sheridan’s addition is expected to further strengthen its creative slate.

Sheridan and his company, 101 Studios, are based primarily in Texas and Montana, where much of the Yellowstone universe is filmed. Earlier this year, the studio even partnered with Paramount to expand its production facilities in Texas, reflecting Sheridan’s commitment to regional filmmaking.