Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance as husband and wife, pics go viral. See

It's been days since pop sensation Taylor Swift got married to her beau, Travis Kelce. Their big wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July. For the first time since their wedding, the newlyweds were finally spotted out and about as husband and wife.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted for first time after wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at the wedding of Kelce's former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, reported Page Six.

Several pictures from the wedding featuring Swift and Kelce have surfaced online. In them, the two were seen as inseparable while talking to others.

Just married, Taylor Swift radiated a bridal glow in a stunning pink dress. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, opted for a classic tux.

See pictures:

Where is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce As per the report, Swift and Kelce spent some time in Montana before the wedding in Orange County. It is believed that the couple was with Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Meanwhile, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have shared their wedding pictures online for their fans.

The couple first announced their engagement in August 2025. In a joint post, they dropped proposal pictures. The caption of the photo read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding Swift and Kelce walked down the aisle in a one-of-a-kind private wedding which was held at the Madison Square Garden, New York City.

According to Swift's representative, actor Adam Sandler, who is a close friend of the couple, officiated their wedding ceremony. Swift’s brother Austin served as her man of honour, while Jason Kelce was Travis’ best man.

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Taylor Swift's rep added more details about the Anti-Hero singer's big day.

As reported by multiple US news outlets, "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

After the couple exchanged vows in the ceremony amid tight security, the iconic Madison Square Garden itself marked the occasion with a special announcement. It displayed a "JusT&T Married" message on its giant screens immediately after the ceremony was over, confirming the wedding.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham. Ed Sheeran, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Ethan Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, among others, were also a part of the guest list.