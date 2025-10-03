Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce’s garden-set proposal a ‘10 on 10’ moment on The Graham Norton Show

Pop sensation Taylor Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 3 October, and said Travis Kelce “went all out” when he proposed, calling the moment a “10 out of 10”.

This was the 35-year-old singer’s first TV appearance since announcing her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, People magazine reported.

Swift told Norton that Kelce surprised her with a garden he had built behind his house, where he popped the question. “He really crushed it in surprising me,” she said. “He went all out. 10 out of 10.”

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding When Norton asked if she would share more about the wedding plans, Swift kept her answer short. “You’ll know,” she said, adding that the wedding will come after her music projects.

“I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan,” she said.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on 26 August via Instagram. Photos shared online showed the couple in a rose-filled garden, with Kelce on one knee.

Taylor Swift introduces ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Swift made her appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, which came out on Friday, 3 October.

Swift has mentioned Kelce multiple times in her album, People reported. She also revealed the album took shape during her Eras Tour, when she was feeling “physically exhausted” and used songwriting as a way to keep going. “It stopped me hitting a wall,” she said.

Swift described the album as less introspective than some of her earlier work. “In recent years, I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn’t like doing a complete autopsy of myself,” she said. “I think my wheelhouse is bigger now. I feel I can do anything now while running in heels.”

Favorite track Swift also shared that both her father, Scott, and Kelce favor the track “Opalite.”

“My dad is very excited about ‘Opalite,’ and it is Travis’s favorite,” she said, calling it a metaphor for “making your own happiness.”

The full episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and features Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

