Taylor Swift hands out six-figure bonuses to Eras Tour dancers, leaves them in tears: ‘I’m going to pass out’

Global pop icon Taylor Swift once again proved why she is admired far beyond her music, after emotional scenes from her Disney+ docuseries revealed how generously she rewarded her Eras Tour team.

In Episode 2 of The End of an Era, Swift is seen personally handing out handwritten thank-you notes and bonus cheques to her backup dancers — a moment that quickly turns overwhelming and tearful.

The singer gathers her dancers in a quiet room, asking them to hold on to their unopened letters. As she thanks them for months of relentless travel, rehearsals and performances, she invites dancer Kameron Saunders to read his note aloud.

“Dearest Kam, we travelled the world just like we planned to. We dazzled crowds, even though we missed our families along the way,” Saunders reads, before abruptly stopping mid-sentence.

The reason? The amount mentioned in the letter.

Clearly stunned, Saunders struggles to continue, visibly shaken by the figure written on the page. The documentary mutes the exact bonus amount, but the reaction says it all — fellow dancers gasp, cover their faces and break down in tears.

Moments later, Swift is seen hugging her emotional team. “We love you so much. This is insane,” one dancer tells her, still trying to process the surprise.

Massive bonuses across the Eras Tour While individual figures remain undisclosed, reports suggest the payouts were substantial. Viewers online even attempted lip-reading to guess the amount, noting that the censored figure took several seconds to say.

According to People, Swift distributed an estimated $197 million in bonuses throughout the Eras Tour. Beneficiaries included dancers, band members, sound and lighting technicians, choreographers, security staff, truck drivers, wardrobe teams, caterers, videographers, riggers, carpenters and even physical therapists.

Earlier, after wrapping up the US leg of the tour in August 2023, Swift had also made headlines for gifting $100,000 bonuses to each of her truck drivers.

Shomotion trucking CEO Mike Scherkenbach had revealed that Swift’s father personally handed over the cheques, along with handwritten notes. “The fact that they took the time to do that meant everything to our staff,” he said at the time.

A record-breaking tour The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024, rewrote music history. Swift’s production company confirmed to The New York Times that the tour grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales — the highest ever for a concert tour.

Notably, this figure does not include merchandise earnings.

In the documentary, Swift sums up her philosophy simply: