Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman witnessed Ryan Reynolds explode at Justin Baldoni over ‘fat-shaming’ Blake Lively: Report

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the film ‘It Ends With Us’, newly unsealed court documents allege that global stars Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were present on the night when actor-producer Ryan Reynolds confronted actor-director Justin Baldoni about comments he allegedly made regarding his wife, Blake Lively’s weight.

According to the timeline included in a July 2024 communication from co-founder of the production house behind the film, the alleged confrontation took place on April 25, 2023 at Reynolds and Lively’s New York City penthouse. The document states that Reynolds “unloaded” on Baldoni for asking about a woman’s weight — a line of questioning that was characterised as fat-shaming of Lively. Baldoni, the filing says, was “completely embarrassed and apologised and even shared some tears.”

The recollection claims that Swift and Jackman “were also present in the apt at the time” of the altercation. Their names appear in Lively’s legal filings as “individuals likely to have discoverable information.”

The confrontation has become a central moment in a broader dispute between Lively and Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni (and associated parties) alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and a coordinated smear campaign following her complaints about his conduct on set.

Baldoni counter-sued for US$400 million, claiming defamation and extortion, accusing Lively and Reynolds of deploying their “enormous power” to seize creative and financial control of the film.

However, in June 2025, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit, ruling that Lively’s original harassment allegations were legally protected speech, and therefore immune from defamation claims.

Still, the larger case is not over — Lively’s original suit remains active, and the trial has been scheduled for March 2026.

The newly unsealed July 2024 email — part of the evidence trove disclosed as part of discovery — frames the April 2023 meeting as a charged and emotional confrontation. According to the document, Reynolds confronted Baldoni, saying (in what the court filing transcribed as) “How dare you f---ing ask about my wife’s weight? What’s wrong with you?” Baldoni’s legal team, however, insists the question was a benign request to Lively’s trainer so Baldoni could safely rehearse a physically demanding lift scene, citing his lifelong back problems.

That explanation sits at the heart of the dispute: Lively’s team argues Baldoni’s comments and behind-the-scenes conduct amounted to body-shaming and contributed to a hostile work environment; Baldoni’s side claims the allegations are a distortion of legitimate filmmaking concerns, amplified into a public relations and legal war.

Swift’s and Jackman’s alleged presence adds a new dimension. As high-profile figures with connections to the couple, their potential testimony could corroborate or contradict key elements of the documented timeline — though neither has publicly responded to requests for comment.

Swift’s team has repeatedly insisted she had nothing to do with the film’s production beyond licensing one of her songs, and that she never visited the set. Her representatives have argued that naming her in the filings is a bid for tabloid interest. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie … she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release,” a source said.

Beyond the emotional intensity, Lively’s lawsuit claims substantial financial and reputational damage. According to filings reported recently, she is seeking damages exceeding US$100 million, citing losses in acting income, endorsements, her beauty and beverage ventures, and reputational harm from alleged smear campaigns.

For Baldoni, the stakes remain as well — not only his career and reputation, but the future of the production house he co-founded, and the integrity of the film. His defence portrays the entire legal fight as a “PR battle,” accusing the other side of weaponising Hollywood clout and celebrity status to shift public perception.

Now with the April 2023 confrontation thrust more prominently into the spotlight — and high-profile names possibly forced to testify — the countdown to the March 2026 trial intensifies.

With court proceedings underway and discovery still unfolding, all eyes will be on upcoming depositions, the testimonies of potential witnesses, and whether Swift or Jackman — or both — will be compelled to speak under oath.