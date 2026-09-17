Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce loses money in $35 million Ponzi scheme involving Indian-origin man; what happened

Taylor Swift's husband, Travis Kelce, is one of the victims of a Ponzi scheme, run by an Indian-origin man, Reuters reported. Reportedly, the man identified as Siddharth Jawahar duped more than $35 million from unsuspecting investors, as revealed by a Missouri prosecutor.

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Accused sentenced to 11 years of jail It is said that Travis Kelce's name popped up in court on Tuesday. The prosecutor mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs player as Jawahar was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, Jawahar admitted to three counts of wire fraud in a St. Louis federal court this past January. He reportedly pleaded guilty to the same.

He was directed to pay $31.35 million as a restitution amount.

According to Reuters, Television station KMOV reported on Kelce's involvement as a victim in the scam. The prosecutor reportedly brought up his name without revealing anything else.

It remains unknown when Kelce made the investment or how much he invested.

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Who is Siddharth Jawahar Going by AP and a report by Hindustan Times, Jawahar hails from India. Reportedly, he was living in the US illegally since 2005.

It is said that Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company, Swiftarc Capital LLC. In 2015, Jawahar took money from investors and invested it in a single investment which later failed, reported Reuters citing documents from the US Attorney's Office.

Also Read | NFL star Travis Kelce shells out $5.35m on lakefront Ohio home

What happened It is believed that Jawahar did not inform his investors of the loss and told them they were making money. However, he reportedly took money from new investors to repay the previous ones.

He reportedly used funds from the investors to support his "extravagant lifestyle" filled with private jets, luxury living, elegant dining and memberships in private clubs, as per prosecutors.

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Jawahar was reportedly given more than $35 million, out of which he only invested $10 million from July 2016 to December 2023, per the release.

Kelce might not be the only athlete who was duped by the Ponzi scheme.

A 2021 Forbes article on NBA guard Gary Harris and his growing investment portfolio included his comments about his investments, including the Swiftarc Ventures Labs Fund. Jawahar was the fund’s co-founder and managing partner of the Swiftarc Ventures Labs Fund. Reportedly, Harris also spoke about how much he had learned from Jawahar.

The same article by Forbes also mentioned other athletes who made investments. It included Travis Kelce and basketball stars Tim Hardaway Jr and Mason Plumlee.

Kelce, Hardaway and Harris have reported total earnings of more than $111 million, as per Spotrac.

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Travis Kelce married pop star Taylor Swift, who had a net worth of $2.1 billion, in July this year, according to Forbes.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.