Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding invite goes viral: Guests are asking one 'awkward' question - What is the venue?

The wedding of the year is all set to take place as global pop singer Taylor Swift will walk down the aisle to her beau Travis Kelce. Amid anticipation for the nuptials, the couple has ensured high security regarding their wedding details. Amid this, their alleged 'awkward' wedding invite has surfaced, hinting at several rules. However, the biggest question remains-- Where are they getting married?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Knicks Cavs match Ahead of the wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted attending the Knicks vs Cavaliers game.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite: Report According to a report by the Daily Mail, an alleged guest of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding wasn't happy after finding out that she wasn't allowed to bring a plus one, unlike popular couples like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married on July 3 in New York, as per Daily Mail. However, their wedding guests are yet to know the wedding venue.

"My invite did not let me bring a plus one," an unnamed guest told the news portal.

"I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!

However, a few celebrity guests are said to be attending the big day with their plus ones.

“Selena Gomez is bringing Benny Blanco” "I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband, Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling."

Turn out, the alleged guest might not attend the wedding of Swift at all after this. “It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy.”

Where are they getting married But, what do we know about the wedding venue? Reportedly, no wedding venue was named in the invites. The guests will find out about the venue on the morning of the wedding day.

Talking about it, the same source added, "I get that too, she doesn't want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons."

"Now it is one big guessing game, everyone is wondering where it will be. Probably a massive hotel like the Waldorf Astoria that has amazing security and access," also said the friend.

For the unversed, The Waldorf Astoria New York is situated on Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Everything about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding Previously, TMX reported that Siwft has been calling her friends personally to invite them. “That’s not when that wedding is happening. Trust me,” a source told the portal about the reports claiming that the wedding is scheduled for 3 July.