‘The Bride!’ trailer: Christian Bale is the newest Frankenstein in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for The Bride, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s bold new take on the Frankenstein story, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

‘The Bride!’ trailer is out The film reimagines the classic tale in 1930s Chicago, where a lonely Frankenstein seeks the help of Dr. Euphronius to create a companion for himself.

Together, they reanimate a murdered young woman, giving life to the Bride. But she soon becomes more than either intended, sparking a dangerous romance, police attention and a radical social uprising.

Watch the trailer here:

Inspired by James Whale’s 1935 classic ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ and Mary Shelley’s original 1818 novel, the film casts Buckley as the Bride and Bale as Frankenstein’s monster. The ensemble also features Penélope Cruz as Myrna, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough and Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘The Bride!’ arrives at a time when interest in ‘Frankenstein’ adaptations is rising. Netflix is developing its own version, directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Jacob Elordi as the creature, alongside Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.