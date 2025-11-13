The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway are back with a bang. Check plot, release date, cast

The teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out. Meryl Streep is back as Miranda Priestly, the boss from hell. The Oscar winner reunites with Anne Hathaway in the film, 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada's release.

The almost minute-long trailer gives glimpses of Streep’s character as she walks down the struts down the halls of Runway, her fashion magazine. She is joined by Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs, Miranda’s former assistant. “Took you long enough,” Miranda quips as Andy smiles and puts on black sunglasses.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Star cast Apart from Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the film also features Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman reprising their roles. Bridgerton fame Simone Ashley will also star in the film. Kenneth Branagh will essay the role of Miranda’s husband in the film, Variety reported.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are also part of the film. Patrick Brammall will essay the role of Andy’s love interest in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Plot As per the official synopsis, “The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she attempts to navigate her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Miranda soon finds herself being faced against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former junior assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestley desperately needs.”

The film will be released in theatres on 1 May 2026.

What is The Devil Wears Prada about? The Devil Wears Prada revolves around recent college graduate Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs (Hathaway), who is eager to get a journalism job. She joins Runway Magazine as Priestly's junior assistant. As the film progresses, Andy must choose between her new job and her personal relationships as she gets closer to achieving her dream career. The Devil Wears Prada grossed $326 million at the box office, becoming a critical and commercial hit.

FAQs When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be released? The film is set to release in theatres on 1 May 2026.

Who appears in The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser? Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reprise their roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly.