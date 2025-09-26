The Fantastic Four: First Steps' out on OTT - When and where to watch Pedro Pascal's MCU movie

Marvel fans eager to revisit ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ can now do so from the comfort of home, as the film has made its official digital debut less than two months after its theatrical release.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ out on OTT The highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entry, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is available to rent or purchase on major platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Prices begin at £15.99 ( ₹1,894.29) for a rental, with purchases starting at £19.99 ( ₹2,368.16). Rentals typically allow viewers 48 hours of access once playback begins, with both HD and 4K options on offer. Physical editions of the film are scheduled to arrive in October.

For those waiting to stream the film as part of a subscription, industry patterns suggest a Disney Plus release in mid-to-late November. Marvel titles generally land on the platform six to eight weeks after their digital release. With the digital rollout confirmed for September 23, 2025, the streaming window is expected to follow this timeline.

Also Read | Vanessa Kirby debuts baby bump at Fantastic Four premiere in Mexico

In the UK, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is already available via Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. The same options apply in the US, while subscribers there will also gain access through Disney Plus later in the year. In India, the film is currently available for purchase on Apple TV and Google Play, with Disney+ Hotstar expected to mirror the global release schedule.