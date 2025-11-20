Sunrise on the Reaping teaser: The Hunger Games prequel promises betrayal, blood, and the birth of a legend

Lionsgate reignited excitement in the dystopian world of Panem as it released the first teaser trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’, the next major cinematic chapter in Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster franchise.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ teaser OUT The highly anticipated prequel, set for release on November 20, 2026, returned audiences to a darker and earlier point in Panem’s history, taking place 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games film.

The teaser, unveiled a full year ahead of the film’s scheduled premiere, introduced audiences to Joseph Zada, who played a young Haymitch Abernathy.

The story unfolded on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, a brutal edition also known in series lore as the Second Quarter Quell. This was the Games that defined the fate and trauma of Haymitch, a character originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the main film franchise.

The footage showed Haymitch as a fierce, street-hardened young man preparing for his role in Panem’s most notorious televised death match. In the trailer, he was seen stepping into the arena long before he became the cynical mentor guiding Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark decades later.

At one point, Zada’s Abernathy declared, “I think these games are gonna be different,” a line echoing the historical significance of the Second Quarter Quell — which famously doubled the tribute count from 24 to 48.

More about ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise The new teaser arrived at a moment of renewed cultural interest in the franchise, following the continued success of earlier films and the 2023 prequel, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, which followed the rise of a young Coriolanus Snow.

Since Collins first published ‘The Hunger Games’ in 2008, the series had grown into one of the most successful young-adult properties in global entertainment.

The first five films in the franchise, led by Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, grossed more than $3.4 billion at the worldwide box office, cementing Panem as a lasting cinematic and literary universe.

In addition to the film, Lionsgate had been expanding the franchise onto the stage. A large-scale theatrical production of ‘The Hunger Games’ opened in London, marking the studio’s ongoing efforts to turn the dystopian series into a multi-platform entertainment powerhouse.

Meet the cast and crew of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Francis Lawrence, who previously directed several instalments of the franchise, returned to helm the new film. The screenplay was adapted by Billy Ray, who crafted the story from Collins’ book, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’.

The film assembled a star-studded ensemble, featuring Ralph Fiennes as the authoritarian leader of Panem, along with Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak, Billy Porter, Jesse Plemons, Mckenna Grace, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang in major roles.

The casting signalled Lionsgate’s continued commitment to elevating the narrative scale of the franchise, blending major Hollywood talent with rising young actors.

What is the ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ about? Returning to the world of Districts, Capitol politics and deadly arena combat, the story revisited a Panem not yet shaped by Katniss Everdeen’s rebellion but instead defined by a generation forced to fight and die for survival under the Capitol’s ruthless rule.

The Second Quarter Quell stood in franchise canon as one of the most brutal and politically loaded editions of the Games, with its doubled tribute requirement intended as a warning to the public and a show of force by the government.

The project was produced by long-time franchise leaders Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Colour Force, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer.