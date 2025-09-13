‘The Hunting Wives’ renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed ‘The Hunting Wives’ for a second season, following the show’s breakout success on the platform.

‘The Hunting Wives’ renewed for second season Originally produced for Starz and later acquired by Netflix from Lionsgate, 'The Hunting Wives' series became a surprise hit after its debut on July 21, 2025, drawing over 20 million views and spending five weeks in the Global English Top 10 TV list—despite being available only in the United States at launch.

The streaming giant confirmed that Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and will now be released exclusively as a Netflix original in nearly every country where the platform is available. The original cast, including Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow, will return to reprise their roles.

How did ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season One end? The show is based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel and was adapted for television by Rebecca Cutter, known for her work on Hightown. Blending mystery, satire, and drama, the story follows Sophie, a newcomer to a wealthy Texan town, and Margo, the town’s queen bee, as they become entangled in dark secrets, an illicit affair, and murder.

Season 1 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Sophie pushing Kyle, Margo’s brother, off a cliff into a river—accidentally leaving a trail behind when she answered a phone call from Margo using Kyle’s phone.

Netflix has also revealed a teaser for Season 2, stating:

"At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

One of the show’s key appeals has been its blend of crime and cultural commentary.