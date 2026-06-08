The Last Of Us Season 3 filming cancelled? Here's what we know

HBO's post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us Season 3 reportedly faced fresh hurdle. Reportedly, the filming of the show was halted this month. The new season is expected to be out in 2027.

The Last of Us Season 3 filming on hold: Report According to Screen Rant, the production of The Last of Us Season 2 has been placed on a hiatus from June 1 to June 28. Although said to be temporary, the pause was reportedly confirmed through the official British Columbia production directory, the popular tracker for ongoing film and television projects in the area.

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The HBO series was being filmed in Vancouver under the working title Calm Current, as per the article.

Filming for the new season reportedly began on March 2 and was expected to continue until November 27.

What we know about the break So, what caused the abrupt delay? The exact reason behind the production break remains unknown. Reports suggest that the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches could be one of the potential factors behind the decision. Despite the temporary halt, production is expected to resume later this month. The season is still likely to remain on track for its planned schedule next year.

The Last of Us Season 3 The Last of US is based onthe video game franchisedeveloped byNaughty Dog. The season is set twenty-five years into a pandemic situation, which has been caused by a mass fungal infection which is turning everyone into zombie-like creatures. The third season is expected to continue the story of Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, a soldier in Seattle.

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The upcoming season is expected to explore the events largely from Abby's perspective. It will reportedly follow her three-day journey through Seattle while taking the audience into her backstory. It is expected to highlight what actually happened after her father's death and her conflict with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal).

The Last of US is based onthe video game franchisedeveloped byNaughty Dog. The season is set twenty-five years into a pandemic situation, which has been caused by a mass fungal infection which is turning everyone into zombie-like creatures. The third season is expected to continue the story of Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, a soldier in Seattle.

Also Read | The Last of Us S2 FINALE: Show ends in chaos and a chilling unanswered question

What to expect from the upcoming season The upcoming season is expected to explore the events largely from Abby's perspective. It will reportedly follow her three-day journey through Seattle while taking the audience into her backstory. It is expected to highlight what actually happened after her father's death and her conflict with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal).

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If the story stays true to the original video game it was adapted from, fans can expect a deeper look at the feud between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites. The season is believed to expand the story on the history, motivations and ongoing war between the two factions, taking the story forward and even towards a possibility of season 4.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.