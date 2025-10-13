The Neighborhood Season 8: Release date, cast, plot and everything to know about CBS sitcom

The Neighborhood is all set to hit the screens for one last time. The much-awaited Season 8 of the popular sitcom premieres on Monday, 13 October, on CBS, leaving the audience with a bittersweet feeling. Amid the fans anticipating the new episodes of the show, USA Today reported that they are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as the characters will face big changes and unexpected challenges.

The show was picked up for its final season earlier this year. While fans wondered why the end was, Deadline reported that the uncertainty over The Neighborhood's future came from its cost. The series has turned out to be expensive for the network.

The Neighborhood Season 8: Release date, plot and cast The show premieres on CBS tonight, with the first episode of season 8 titled Welcome to the New Normals. As for the plot, the audience will witness Tina indulging herself in the new passion, while Malcolm tries to navigate his life and strike a balance between his work and family. Courtney, on the other hand, will take a huge step with Marty.

As per TV Insider, the official logline of Season 8 reads, “The Johnsons and Butlers face big changes and unexpected challenges as Tina discovers a new passion, Malcolm navigates work and family boundaries, and Courtney takes a major step with Marty. Meanwhile, Dave’s tech experiment backfires, and Gemma’s parenting plan goes awry”.

Max Greenfield is returning to the series alongside Beth Behrs, Hank Greenspan, and Cedric, among others.

The Neighborhood: Streaming details New episodes of The Neighborhood will air every Monday on the CBS network and Paramount+ Premium at 8:00 PM ET. For the non-premium subscribers of the platform, the episode will be available to stream the next day.

As for the show, The Neighborhood revolves around Dave Johnson, portrayed by Greenfield, who moves to Los Angeles with his family, where not everyone is fond of the way he behaves. However, the Johnsons soon strike up an unlikely friendship with their neighbors, the Butlers, and “together, the two families make the neighborhood their home, with the Johnsons fitting in better than they ever expected.”

The Neighborhood seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Paramount+.

FAQs What character does Max Greenfield play in The Neighborhood? Max Greenfield plays the role of Dave Johnson in The Neighborhood.

How many seasons are there in The Neighborhood? The Neighborhood has 8 seasons in total.