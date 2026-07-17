The Odyssey X review: Audience praise Matt Damon but call it generic, 'Not one of Christopher Nolan’s best'

The Odyssey X review: Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited release of the year, The Odyssey is here in theatres finally and social media is filled with reviews and first impressions from the audience. The film opened in India at 6.30 am on Friday with a closing at 11.55 pm.

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The Odyssey review by audience Going by early reviews online, actor Matt Damon has received the highest praise for his performance. While someone called the film ‘generic’, a few pointed out how the film isn't flawless. So, does The Odyssey pass the test? Netizens have called it not the best film by Nolan yet.

Taking to X, a user wrote, “So after all the ridiculous controversies surrounding this film, I finally saw The Odyssey. My verdict? It’s very good, but not one of Nolan’s best. The actual flaw of the movie is that Nolan’s style doesn’t completely fit with the fantastical nature of the story. It’s not woke, nor does it desecrate Homer. If anything, it’s too faithful to the structure of The Odyssey, and prior knowledge of the poem is strongly recommended. I feel the film would have been stronger if it wasn’t specifically based on The Odyssey, but an original story based on the Trojan War. But the drama is excellent, and Matt Damon does an excellent job, I would actually say the last 40 minutes of the movie when Odysseus returns to Ithaca is the best part. It’s a shame this movie was the subject of this ridiculous culture war, it absolutely did not deserve it, and I hope Nolan is not subjected to it again. I definitely recommend seeing this on the big screen.”

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“I will say this, and it's just my opinion, the first 20 to 30 minutes are a very slow burn, almost to the point where you start wondering where it's going. But once it kicks in, it literally Sparta kicks in. For me, this is one of my favourite performances I've ever seen from Matt Damon,” another one hailed Damon.

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Yet another user said in a brief review: “Matt Damon is damn good, he steals the show. Himesh Patel gets solid role. Top Notch Making. Magical Visuals. Major portions r Drama; Unfortunately those r very Generic & Unexciting, Infact Tests patience. Adventures Scenes & Final Act r gud. AVERAGE Fantasy Flick!”

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Someone else wrote, “Unpop opinion. The worst thing about #TheOdyssey is its full IMAX format: Editing chopped by film clipping, no depth of field, focus errors and poor costume decisions, waste of locations, poor remix for standard 5.1, the actors' mirror does affect. The 2nd worst thing is casting.”

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“The Odyssey was great as expected. I had issues with first half pacing and a few other nitpicks but overall this was a dramatic, epic journey through both territory and time, with one of those Nolan trademark final 30-40 minutes that is a feast for the eyes, ears and emotions,” posted a Nolan fan.

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The Odyssey, also starring Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, is the first film ever to be entirely shot in IMAX format, as per the film team.

Nolan was in India last week for the premiere of the movie in Mumbai along with Damon and Holland.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.