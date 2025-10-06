The Official Release Party of a Show Girl box office collection: Taylor Swift movie beats Dwyane Johnson's latest film

Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson clashed at the US box office this week with their new movies releasing in what looked like a heavyweight match.

However, as the weekend progressed, it was proved that Taylor Swift clearly stole the crown with her film “The Official Release Party of a Show Girl,” which debuted at No. 1. The film collected $33 million in the box office over the weekend in North America and $46 million globally, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore.

The AMC Theatres movie was announced just two weeks ago and there was minimal promotion. The movie served as a complementing piece to Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album — packaging music videos, behind-the-scenes footage and profanity-free lyric visuals into an 89-minute experience.

The Official Release Party of a Show Girl” played at all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days, ending after Sunday. AMC also released the movie in Mexico, Canada and European countries.

“For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theater to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “To be able to add another $33 million to the box office bottom line is much welcomed by theater owners who were looking for content for their big screens.”

Her success comes nearly two years after the release of “The Eras Tour” concert film, which opened to a box office collection of $96 million.

Dwyane Johnson's movie slumps Meanwhile, Dwyane Jonhson's latest release “The Smashing Machine,” co-starring Emily Blunt, opened to disappointing numbers, collecting $6 million at the box office.

The movie collected less than Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which earned $11.1 million at the box office.

The film saw one of the lowest openings as lead despite getting critical appreciation at the Venice Film Festival for Johnson's role as MMA icon Mark Kerr.

Top 10 movies at US box office 1. “The Official Release Party of a Show Girl,” $33 million

2. “One Battle After Another,” $11.1 million.

3. “The Smashing Machine,” $6 million.

4. “Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie,” $5.2 million.

5. “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” $4 million.

6. ““Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” $3.5 million.

7. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $3.1 million.

8. “The Strangers: Chapter 2,” $2.8 million.

9. ““Good Boy,” $2.2 million.