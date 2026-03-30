‘The Pitt’ star Sepideh Moafi on early career pressure: ‘Wanted me to change my name… I said f--k no’

Actor Sepideh Moafi has spoken candidly about early pressure in her career to change her name, offering insight into a wider issue within the entertainment industry around identity and representation.
In a recent interview, Moafi revealed that her first agent advised her to adopt a different name in order to improve her chances of securing roles. Reflecting on that moment, she said, “When I graduated from grad school, my first agent wanted me to change my name and I immediately said, ‘F--k no,’.”
Her response, she explained, was rooted in a desire to remain authentic rather than conform to perceived industry expectations. While acknowledging that some actors do choose to alter their names, she emphasised that the decision is often complex. “I know actors who have changed their names and there’s no judgment there. And I know a lot of actors, specifically people of color, who have been expected to change their name and haven’t,” she said.
The issue of name changes in Hollywood has a long history. Many performers, particularly those from minority backgrounds, have faced pressure to adopt names seen as more familiar or marketable to mainstream audiences. Industry observers note that while progress has been made in recent years, conversations around inclusivity and representation continue to evolve.
Moafi described the suggestion as an attempt to reshape her identity for commercial appeal. “It felt like they needed me to be someone different in order to work or to sell something. I refused. I continued, and I ended up booking my first job and then my second and third, and having a beautiful, varied career as a result.”
Her comments come as she prepares to appear in Season 2 of The Pitt, where she takes on the role of Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi. In the series, her character is introduced as an attending physician stepping in while Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael Robinavitch is on sabbatical.
Moafi’s broader body of work includes roles in acclaimed television series such as The Deuce, The L Word: Generation Q and Black Bird, reflecting a diverse and steadily growing career.
Her remarks arrive at a time when the entertainment industry is under increased scrutiny over representation, casting practices and the pressures faced by actors from varied backgrounds. While some progress has been acknowledged, stories like Moafi’s highlight the subtle yet persistent challenges that continue to shape careers behind the scenes.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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