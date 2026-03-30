‘The Pitt’ star Sepideh Moafi on early career pressure: ‘Wanted me to change my name… I said f--k no’

Actor Sepideh Moafi has spoken candidly about early pressure in her career to change her name, offering insight into a wider issue within the entertainment industry around identity and representation.

The Pitt actress Sepideh Moafi reveals she was asked to change her name In a recent interview, Moafi revealed that her first agent advised her to adopt a different name in order to improve her chances of securing roles. Reflecting on that moment, she said, “When I graduated from grad school, my first agent wanted me to change my name and I immediately said, ‘F--k no,’.”

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Her response, she explained, was rooted in a desire to remain authentic rather than conform to perceived industry expectations. While acknowledging that some actors do choose to alter their names, she emphasised that the decision is often complex. “I know actors who have changed their names and there’s no judgment there. And I know a lot of actors, specifically people of color, who have been expected to change their name and haven’t,” she said.

The issue of name changes in Hollywood has a long history. Many performers, particularly those from minority backgrounds, have faced pressure to adopt names seen as more familiar or marketable to mainstream audiences. Industry observers note that while progress has been made in recent years, conversations around inclusivity and representation continue to evolve.

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Moafi described the suggestion as an attempt to reshape her identity for commercial appeal. “It felt like they needed me to be someone different in order to work or to sell something. I refused. I continued, and I ended up booking my first job and then my second and third, and having a beautiful, varied career as a result.”

Her comments come as she prepares to appear in Season 2 of The Pitt, where she takes on the role of Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi. In the series, her character is introduced as an attending physician stepping in while Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael Robinavitch is on sabbatical.

Moafi’s broader body of work includes roles in acclaimed television series such as The Deuce, The L Word: Generation Q and Black Bird, reflecting a diverse and steadily growing career.

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Her remarks arrive at a time when the entertainment industry is under increased scrutiny over representation, casting practices and the pressures faced by actors from varied backgrounds. While some progress has been acknowledged, stories like Moafi’s highlight the subtle yet persistent challenges that continue to shape careers behind the scenes.

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