The Plague trailer: Joel Edgerton, Everett Blunck star in film exploring harsh realities of bullying

The official trailer for The Plague, a coming-of-age thriller from the Independent Film Company, has been released by the makers. Written and directed by Charlie Polinger, marking his maiden feature-length film, The Plague showcases a young boy’s harsh journey through adolescence, dealing with several ups and downs in his life. The film marked its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, according to The Playlist.

The Plague trailer Set at a water polo camp, it features Everett Blunck as Ben, who is constantly targeted by the bullies at the camp. The film follows the journey of a 12-year-old who is socially anxious and unexpectedly becomes a part of a cruel ritual that targets an outcast with an illness, which is named 'the plague' by the campers. As the story progresses, Jake starts fearing that the joke might be hiding something real, reads the official synopsis.

The new film highlights the journey of a young boy as he struggles to get past the established set of bullies at the water polo camp.

Besides Everett Blunck, the film also features Kayo Martin, Kenny Rasmussen, Joel Edgerton, Lennox Espy, Lucas Adler, and Elliott Heffernan, among others.

The Plague, which was lauded in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, has also been screened at other film festivals, including Fantastic Fest, The Hollywood News reported.

Polinger has joined hands with longtime collaborator and cinematographer Steven Breckon. The film was shot in Romania.

It has been edited by Henry Hayes and Simon Njoo, while Johan Lenox serves as the composer. Among the producers are Lizzie Shapiro, Lucy McKendrick, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Derek Dauchy and Joel Edgerton.

The Plague: Release date According to The Hollywood News, the Independent Film Company will release The Plague at select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on 24 December. This will be followed by a wider release in North America on 2 January.

