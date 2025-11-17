The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: Check out cast, trailer, premiere date

The biggest update about The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is here. On the last day of BravoCon, the show's executive producer, Andy Cohen, revealed several details about the upcoming extension of the Housewives universe, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

During an “Ask Andy” panel, Andy Cohen unveiled the first look of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

Meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island The premiere season of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will see Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, as they navigate the highs and lows of their social circle in Rhode Island.

Dolores Catania, from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the winner of The Traitors Season 3, is also set to join the first season as a friend, reported Deadline.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island trailer out The trailer of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Season 1 introduces Ashley Iaconetti as a newcomer in Rhode Island. Her voice that sets the tone for the show: “In Rhode Island, everyone knows everyone. People here don’t look down on other states. But they are weirded out that other states exist.”

Dolores Catania, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Kelsey Swanson, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Liz McGraw, Rosie DiMare and Alicia Carmody make their unique introduction in the show.

"You may not know Rhode Island, but here secrets don't stay buried for very long," the dramatic trailer concludes.

Watch:

When will The Real Housewives of Rhode Island premiere The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere in 2026, coinciding with 20 years of The Real Housewives franchise.

The show is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jen McClure-Metz and Joseph Ferraro executive produce for Evolution Media. Other executive producers include Bianca Barnes-Williams and James Brangert. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer of the franchise.

Big update on The Real Housewives of New York City Besides the Rhode Island chapter, Cohen also confirmed a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City” at the event.

He told fans that the filming will kickstart soon as the cast has been finalised.

While Cohen refused to name everyone in the cast of Season 16, BravoCon attendees Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank are said to be among them.

Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan, who are known for their infamous fights in Season 15, won't be returning in the upcoming chapter.