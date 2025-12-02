The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with her new name — here’s what she’s calling herself now

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has yet another surprise for her fans — the actress, who married rocker Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi in 2024, has revealed that she now has a new moniker.

In a recent interview with VT, quoted by US Today, Millie said she has changed her middle and last name to add Bongiovi to her name.

When her co-star Noah Schnapp joked that her new name was “Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown Bongiovi,” she said it actually was just “Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, that's it. Millie Bon Bon.”

The 21-year-old did not clarify if she will be changing her name in professional settings, too — there are many stars who change their legal names, but maintain their stage names.

How did Jake propose to Millie? Millie does not usually share details about her private life; however, she recently offered her fans a new insight into her wedding to the famed musician's son.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress shared the insider details of her private May 2024 Italian nuptials with Bongiovi, 23.

“When Jake proposed, I was like, ‘We have to learn a dance routine. We’ll remember it forever, and when the song comes on when we're 80, we'll remember it,'” she said. “It's going to be so special.”

Millie shared that she shot down a ‘Dirty Dancing’ dance routine because, “I was like – ‘Oh my God, if you get that lift wrong’.” “It was too much,” she said.

Instead, Millie said they ended up taking dance lessons to learn an extensive routine from her favourite movie, Grease 2.

Millie and Jake adopted a daughter in August this year. Noah is the godfather of their girl child.

About Stranger Things Set in the 1980s, the story of Stranger Things revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension.

The season, which will be released in three volumes, features Millie's Eleven at the centre of the final showdown at Hawkins.

“It was really fun, I definitely channelled my inner Tom Cruise...I feel like Volume One only touches on what she’s been training for, and I’m really excited for everyone to see what that leads to,” she said at the interview.