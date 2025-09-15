The Summer I Turned Pretty FINALE: When and where to watch the last episode of Jenny Han's popular show

The final episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is all set to be out soon. Its no lie that fans are waiting with baited breath to see whether Belly will finally choose Conrad or not.

When and where to watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ last episode The finale will premiere on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, bringing the beloved coming-of-age series to an emotional close. The finale will stream exclusively on Prime Video at 12:30 PM IST.

The third and final season, which began on July 16, 2025, consists of 11 episodes and follows the last chapter of Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin’s journey at Cousins Beach. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, the series has gained a global following for its heartfelt storytelling, nostalgic summer vibes, and romantic drama.

After two seasons of unresolved tension, the third season promises a conclusive end to the central love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers — Conrad and Jeremiah. Fans can expect long-awaited answers and an emotional farewell to characters they've grown up with.

Episodes have followed a weekly Wednesday release schedule, with new instalments typically dropping at 8:00 AM BST (12:30 PM IST) — making it ideal for viewers in India to tune in just after midday.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has been one of Prime Video’s most-watched young adult dramas, known for its mix of teen romance, family themes, and heartfelt performances.