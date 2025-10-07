The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: When and where to watch Lola Tung and Christopher Briney again as Belly and Conrad

Loved watching Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Their love story is not over yet! Just hours after the season 3 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped, the makers confirmed that the hit coming-of-age series will return once more. But this time, as a feature-length movie.

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release During an appearance on The Today Show, author and showrunner Jenny Han, along with lead actor Lola Tung, who plays the role of Belly, dropped hints about the film's release.

“We’ve known for a little bit, but it’s fun that it’s finally out there,” Tung teased about Belly's upcoming journey. Writer Han hinted that the movie would revolve around “another big milestone for Belly,” sparking speculation of Belly and Conrad's much-anticipated wedding.

Belly and Conrad's wedding The news came shortly after the emotional season 3 finale, which marked the end of the TV adaptation of Han’s bestselling trilogy. The 11-episode season, packed with heartbreak, growth, and the much-talked-about love triangle, concluded with Belly (Lola Tung) choosing Conrad (Christopher Briney) after years of complicated feelings and a long romance with his younger brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Advertisement

The finale, titled At Last, closed with Belly and Conrad returning to Cousins Beach, a place that has always symbolised new beginnings.

But, fans were quick to point out that the show never featured Belly’s wedding, which is said to be a key moment from the epilogue of Han’s third book, We’ll Always Have Summer. Now, with the upcoming film, speculation is high that the much-speculated wedding might finally unfold at Cousins Beach.

When and where will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release The movie is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video, where all three seasons of the show are available.

While Prime Video confirmed the upcoming film, it hasn’t revealed plot details or a release date. However, the OTT giant has shared that Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will reprise their roles as Belly and Conrad.

Advertisement

Talking to Today, Han shared about the film released, “It’s still a little too soon to say.”