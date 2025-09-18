The Summer I Turned Pretty to wrap up with a Prime Video movie: Jenny Han confirms final chapter

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, take note, the story isn’t over just yet. Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed that the hit YA drama will conclude with a feature film, following the finale of its third and final season.

The upcoming film will continue Belly’s journey, though plot details are being kept under wraps. The project will be penned by author Jenny Han, whose bestselling books inspired the series, along with writer-producer Sarah Kucserka. The announcement was made during the show’s finale red carpet event in Paris, Variety reported.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” said Han.

The series has been a massive global success for Prime Video. Season 3 alone drew 25 million viewers within a week of its release. Known for its mix of romance, heartbreak, friendship, and family drama, the show has built a strong fandom worldwide.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, praised the show’s impact, calling it a global sensation that has created “moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection.”

The series starred Lola Tung in the lead role, alongside Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer. Jenny Han served as co-showrunner with Sarah Kucserka, both of whom will return as executive producers for the film.

For now, fans will have to wait for more details, but the confirmation of a movie ensures that Belly’s story will have a definitive, big-screen ending.

Meanwhile, the finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 was released on Wednesday, September 17, in India.

