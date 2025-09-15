All we know about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast, release date, plot, and more

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will hit the theaters on April 3, 2026, according to Variety. Meanwhile, Nintendo dropped the official title announcement of the animated film on social media to stir up a frenzy among the fans.

Cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Many of the cast members from The Super Mario Bros. Movie will reprise their voice roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Chris Pratt will lead the main cast as Mario. Charlie Day will return as Mario’s loyal companion, Luigi.

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Princess Peach, while Jack Black will reprise his role as Bowser. Keegan-Michael Key and Kevin Michael Richardson are also expected to make a comeback in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as per People magazine.

Potential plot of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario and Luigi suddenly entered a magical world through a mysterious pipe while they worked to fix a water main. While Nintendo has yet to release the synopsis of the upcoming movie, People magazine reports that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be based on the 2007 video game Super Mario Galaxy.

As per the outlet, in the video game, Mario travels to a different universe to rescue the damsel in distress, Princess Peach, from the captivity of his enemy, Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected $1.361 billion at the box office after its release on April 5, 2023, in the United States.

FAQs When will The Super Mario Galaxy Movie come out? The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will come out on April 3, 2026.

Who is the director of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are the directors of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Will Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the upcoming movie? Yes, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy will reprise their roles as Bowser and Princess Peach, respectively, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.