The Twits, She Walks in Darkness and more: Here’s everything you can watch on Netflix this month

Netflix has updated its content library, providing its subscribers with new titles to watch. From Madelyn Cline’s laudable performance in I Know What You Did Last Summer to witnessing the reimagined story of The Twits, here is everything people can look forward to on the streaming platform.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Outer Banks’ lead cast member Madelyn Cline takes center stage in the new thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movie will come out on Netflix on 16 October. It tells the tale of five friends who get into a deadly car accident. Instead of revealing the details, the group plans to cover up the incident to avoid the consequences. However, things take a mysterious turn when the past comes haunting all five of them a year later.

She Walks in Darkness The Susana Abaitua starrer She Walks in Darkness is set to hit the streaming platform on 17 October. The movie follows a young agent who leaves her normal life behind to join ETA. Adding thrill and keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, Amaia puts her life at risk and uncovers the terrorists in South France.

Apart from Abaitua, the cast of the movie also includes Ariadna Gil and Iraia Elias.

The Twits Netflix is set to add yet another title to its animated film collection. In the reimagined story of The Twits, the nastiest and meanest of the villains try to take over the town. Upon learning of the threat, two children team with a family of animals to fight the evil of the villainous powers.

The Twits cast includes Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Johnny Vegas, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Pray Speak What Has Happened season 1 Netflix has picked up the weekly episodes of Pray Speak What Has Happened season 1. The Japanese drama, set in the 1980s, revolves around a young theater director. The first episode will premiere on the streaming platform on October 18.

Here’s a complete list of other titles coming to Netflix this month:

Vacation (13 October)

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (14 October) Netflix Original

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October) Netflix Original

A Woman with No Filter (15 October)

Held Hostage in my House (15 October)

Inside Furioza (15 October) Netflix Original

No One Saw Us Leave (15 October) Netflix Original

Six Kings Slam 2025 (15 October) Netflix Original

Taken in Plain Sight (15 October)

Bad Shabbos (16 October)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (16 October)

Greater Kalesh (16 October)

27 Nights (17 October) Netflix Original

Good News (17 October) Netflix Original

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection (17 October)

The Perfect Neighbor (17 October) Netflix Original

Turn of the Tide (17 October) Netflix Original

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (17 October) Netflix Original.

