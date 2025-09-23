The Voice season 28 premiere: Coaches, blind auditions, and what to expect

NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice returns for its 28th season, bringing music, laughter and plenty of emotion. The series premieres on Monday September 22 at 8/7c on NBC, with a second episode airing Tuesday September 23.

What happens in the Blind Auditions? The series begins with the Blind Auditions, where hopeful contestants sing while the coaches sit with their backs turned. If a coach is impressed, they press their button to spin their chair around and invite the contestant onto their team.

Who are the Season 28 coaches? Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg return as coaches this season.

Bublé, who has appeared in the last two series, is the reigning champion after his contestant Adam David won Season 27. “I think if you put a truth serum in each of our arms everybody wants to win. We’re all competitive,” Bublé said, before adding, “But I think the win is the four of us being part of producing something that brings light. That’s the gig.”

Horan, back after a brief break, previously coached winners Gina Miles and Huntley in Seasons 23 and 24.

McEntire, now a regular, first joined in Season 24 and claimed victory in Season 25 with Asher HaVon.

Snoop Dogg made his debut in Season 26 and is still chasing his first win. “I haven’t seen this much talent on one show before,” he said, agreeing that the competition this year is wide open.

What do the coaches say about the new season? “I think the competition this season is better than I’ve ever seen,” McEntire shared. Horan added: “Everyone’s got some standouts.”

When will The Voice Season 28 air? The two-part premiere airs on NBC on Monday, 22 September, and Tuesday, 23 September at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.