‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 adds Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards to growing cast – Everything we know so far

The White Lotus is gearing up for its fourth season with a growing cast and a striking new location that have fans of the HBO anthology series talking. Fresh faces have joined the ensemble amid ongoing casting rumours, and the series is set to move its story to the French Riviera.

The White Lotus Season 4 officially begins casting The official cast for The White Lotus Season 4 now includes British actor Steve Coogan and rising talent Caleb Jonte Edwards. Both actors have signed on for the upcoming instalment of the series, although details of their characters have not yet been revealed.

They join previously announced cast members Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka in what promises to be another intriguing ensemble.

The fourth season will be filmed primarily in France, marking a new chapter for the series that has previously been set in exotic locations such as Hawaii, Italy and Thailand.

Where will season 4 of The White Lotus be shot? Multiple reports indicate that much of the action will take place at the Château de La Messardière, a luxurious 19th-century palace-turned-hotel in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

This opulent property, part of the Airelles Collection, offers sweeping views of Pampelonne Bay, historic gardens, refined interiors and private beach access — a setting well suited to the show’s examination of wealth, leisure and social tension.

The choice of Saint-Tropez continues the series’ tradition of uniting stunning, high-end locations with narratives that probe the lives of affluent guests and the staff who serve them. Filming is expected to start in spring 2026, with the production scheduled to run through much of the year. Some reports also suggest that additional French settings, including Parisian locales, may be featured in the season, hinting at a broader visual palette for the upcoming episodes.

While Coogan and Edwards are confirmed, other notable names have been linked to the project as well. Helena Bonham Carter has reportedly been in early discussions for a starring role, although nothing has been officially confirmed by HBO at this time.

Similarly, actor Chris Messina has hinted that he has been offered a significant part and is “in talks” to join the ensemble, though his participation remains unverified.

The fourth season appears likely to continue The White Lotus’s characteristic blend of dark comedy, social satire and interpersonal drama. Each season has tended to introduce a largely new group of characters, reflecting on contemporary themes of privilege, power and personal conflict, while occasionally weaving in returning faces from earlier instalments.

