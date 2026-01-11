‘The White Lotus’ star Carrie Coon returns to the stage in Broadway revival of ‘Bug’

Carrie Coon is earning widespread acclaim on Broadway with her compelling performance in ‘Bug’, a psychological thriller that opened at Manhattan’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on 8 January.

The White Lotus actor Carrie Coon makes her Broadway comeback with ‘Bug’ The production, written by Coon’s husband Tracy Letts and directed by David Cromer, reunited the cast from its celebrated Steppenwolf Theatre run in Chicago and marks Coon’s first major theatrical role since 2012’s 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf'.

Following strong audience and critical reactions, the show’s run has been extended through 22 February

In 'Bug', Coon plays Agnes, a waitress whose deep loneliness and psychological unraveling draw audiences into a riveting performance highlighted by a powerful final monologue that has been widely praised.

Theatre-goers are likening the emotional impact of her stage work to the resonance of her recent television performances, reinforcing Coon’s versatility across mediums.

Carrie Coon and ‘The White Lotus’ success This theatrical success arrives amid a banner season for Coon on the small screen. She is among the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards for her role in the third season of HBO’s 'The White Lotus', a darkly comic drama set at a luxury resort in Thailand that has garnered six Golden Globe nods overall.

'The White Lotus' continues to be one of the most talked-about television shows of the year after receiving widespread critical praise and numerous award nominations, including several acting nods for its ensemble cast. This season’s acclaim follows the series’ strong performance at last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards and underscores its position as a major contender during awards season.

The forthcoming Golden Globe ceremony, scheduled for 11 January at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and hosted by Nikki Glaser, will honour excellence in both film and television productions from the past year. The White Lotus leads the television nominations, reflecting its impact and popularity among critics and industry peers alike.

Coon’s dual achievements in theatre and television illustrate a remarkable period in her career. From commanding the Broadway stage in ‘Bug’ to standing among the leading contenders at the Golden Globes, she is demonstrating a rare range that continues to captivate audiences and critics on both sides of the Atlantic.