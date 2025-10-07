The Witcher Season 4 trailer is out! Here is what Liam Hemsworth said about replacing Henry Cavill in the series

The highly anticipated trailer for The Witcher Season 4 is out and fans seem to be impressed by it. Netflix unveiled the trailer of the fantasy series on 7 October ahead of the next season’s premiere on 30 October.

In the trailer, Liam Hemsworth looks promising in the role of ‘Geralt of Rivia,’ which was earlier portrayed by Henry Cavill.

All about The Witcher Season 4 trailer As per The Wrap, seasons 4 and 5 are the “final two chapters” of the series. The cast of season 4 includes Anna Shaffer, Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Laurence Fishburne, Anna Shaffer, among others.

The trailer showcases Geralt’s quest to rescue Ciri, played by Freya Allen. According to Netflix’s Tudum, “Hemsworth wields the sword of Geralt of Rivia, and the trailer wastes no time showing the new White Wolf in action.”

Fans react to trailer Taking to the comments section, several YouTube users remembered Henry Cavill as Geralt.

One user wrote, “I’ll give Liam a chance, but Henry Cavill WAS Geralt.” Another commented, “Hemsworth is a great actor, but changing actors is not good in any series, and Cavill is better suited for Geralt.”

The upcoming Season 4 of The Witcher also introduces Regis, portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. In the trailer, Geralt is told that “the Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new,” which, according to The Wrap, is a line that sits right with the recasting of Liam as Geralt of Rivia.

The official synopsis released by Netflix reads, “After the continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

“As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liam Hemsworth earlier opened up about playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4 and recalled how there was a lot of “noise” when the recasting news came out.

He said that he had to put all the chatter aside as it was distracting him. He added that he has dealt with all this in the past and does not want anything to affect his storytelling.

Hemsworth further called himself a fan of Cavil, who earlier portrayed Geralt, and appreciated his work in the show.

FAQs 1. When will Season 4 of The Witcher come out? Season 4 of The Witcher will be released on 30 October.

2. Where can fans watch season 4 of The Witcher? It will be released on Netflix.