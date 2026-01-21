Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ celebrated with towering sculpture at Italy’s National Film Museum

A striking nearly 10-foot tall sculpture of Timothée Chalamet as his character Marty Mauser from Marty Supreme has been unveiled at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, marking another milestone in the film’s international success.

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Celebrated With 10-feet Sculpture The installation, located within the iconic Mole Antonelliana — a historic landmark that houses the museum and is one of Italy’s most recognisable cinematic shrines — celebrates Chalamet’s performance and the popularity of the film ahead of its Italian release on 22 January 2026.

The sculpture depicts Marty Mauser — a fictionalised version of real-life American table tennis player Marty Reisman — in an iconic pose, capturing the character’s mix of ambition, playful irony and heroic tension.

Conceived as part of an immersive artistic experience, the piece was originally showcased at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in November 2025 as part of the I Wonder/A24 pavilion before being transferred to Turin’s cinematic museum.

The work was created by Danish creative director Lulu Helbaek with Canadian production designer Dominique Gaucher, who described the piece as capable of distilling the energy and imagery of the film into a single powerful presence.

Marty Supreme becomes A24's highest grossing in North America ‘Marty Supreme’ — directed by Josh Safdie and starring Chalamet — has also enjoyed significant commercial and critical recognition. The film has become A24’s highest-grossing title at the U.S. box office, surpassing previous records with more than $80 million in domestic earnings, and has crossed over $100 million globally, making it one of the most successful independent releases in recent years.

This milestone places ‘Marty Supreme’ alongside a small group of A24 films that have achieved this level of worldwide revenue, including ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Civil War’.

The movie premiered in Italy as a “secret screening” at the Turin Film Festival on 26 November 2025, without cast members present, generating early buzz among local audiences and critics.

More about the sculpture The Mole Antonelliana itself adds symbolic weight to the occasion. Originally completed in 1889 and now one of Turin’s most recognisable landmarks, it houses Italy’s premier film museum and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Its towering architecture makes it an ideal setting for celebrating cinematic achievements, and the inclusion of the Marty Supreme sculpture underscores the film’s cultural footprint beyond the English-speaking world.

Reviews from audiences and critics have generally been positive, with many praising the film’s blend of humour, character depth and period style. Marty Supreme was nominated for several major awards, including Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice recognition, with Chalamet himself winning accolades for his lead performance — a testament to both the film’s artistic impact and Chalamet’s standing as one of his generation’s most compelling actors.

Beyond box office figures, the sculpture provides fans and museum-goers with a physical focal point for their admiration of the film. The creative team’s intention was to create an object that not only represents the character but also conveys the mythic quality that Marty Supreme evokes onscreen — a blend of pop-culture heroism and contemporary anti-hero sensibility.

Dozens of visitors to the National Museum of Cinema have already been photographed with the sculpture since its unveiling, highlighting its appeal as both an artwork and a cultural symbol.

What is ‘Marty Supreme’ about? ‘Marty Supreme’ follows the unpredictable journey of Marty Mauser, a ping pong prodigy who pursues greatness across international arenas, blending comedy, drama and sports elements to tell a story about ambition, resilience and self-discovery.

The film has been praised for both Chalamet’s performance and its creative storytelling, with industry observers noting the actor’s ability to anchor such a quirky and expansive narrative.