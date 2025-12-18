Timothée Chalamet spent 7 years training in table tennis to perfect his role in Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet is back on the big screen in Marty Supreme, and his fans are already impressed by the dedication he put into his latest role.

Chalamet went to great lengths to prepare for his latest film, Marty Supreme. To play Marty Mauser, a young post-war table tennis player, Chalamet trained for seven years, practicing whenever he had free time. This commitment even surpassed the five years he spent learning guitar for a previous role, in A Complete Unknown, as per BBC.

Advertisement

He explained that he wanted the character’s skills to feel authentic. “I wanted the ping pong to look real for people who know the sport,” he said.

Training on the go Chalamet’s dedication did not stop on set. While filming other movies like Dune and Wonka, he would keep a table tennis table nearby and practice between scenes. He even recorded videos of himself training in a scenic Airbnb in France during the Cannes Film Festival, showing his focus and love for the craft.

About the film Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, a talented but impulsive athlete who gets caught up in risky situations, including a heist and conflicts with his biggest sponsor. Chalamet sees the character as relatable, reflecting the mistakes and passion of youth.

Advertisement

Awards buzz Chalamet’s performance has already attracted attention, earning him Best Actor nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Many see him as a strong contender for the Oscars this year. He has openly shared that he wants to be counted among the greats in his field, citing inspiration from actors like Daniel Day-Lewis and Viola Davis, as well as sports legends like Michael Jordan.

Supporting cinema and original films Unlike many movies made for streaming platforms, Marty Supreme is being released widely in theaters. Chalamet believes original films like this help keep cinema alive. For promotions, he has organized creative events, including matching outfits at premieres with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and gifting jackets bearing the film’s name to notable personalities.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his twenties As he nears his 30th birthday, Chalamet looks back on his twenties with gratitude. “It’s been incredible. I feel like I’m living a dream,” he said, reflecting on his career and the experiences that shaped him.

Marty Supreme is set to release in cinemas on Boxing Day, and Chalamet’s years of preparation promise a memorable performance for audiences.

FAQs How long did Timothée Chalamet train for Marty Supreme? Chalamet trained for seven years to master table tennis for his role in Marty Supreme.

When is Marty Supreme releasing in cinemas? Marty Supreme will be released on Boxing Day.

Is Marty Supreme based on a real person? Yes, the film is inspired by post-war table tennis star Marty Reisman, though the character Marty Mauser is semi-fictionalized.