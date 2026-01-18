Timothee Chalamet's ‘Marty Supreme’ becomes A24’s highest-grossing film at North American box office

The sports dramedy ‘Marty Supreme’ has achieved a major milestone for A24, becoming the studio’s highest-grossing film in North America with more than $80 million in domestic earnings.

‘Marty Supreme’ is now A24's highest grossing film in North America This total surpasses the previous record held by the Oscar-winning ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, which grossed roughly $77 million in the United States and Canada.

The success of ‘Marty Supreme’ has drawn significant attention because A24 is known primarily for independent and art-house films. While the studio has celebrated global reach with past titles, including ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ — which still holds the studio record for worldwide gross at around $142 million — this latest venture marks a breakthrough in domestic theatre performance.

‘Marty Supreme’ opened nationwide in United States theatres on Christmas Day 2025, earning $27 million over the extended holiday frame. As it continued its run into early January, the film steadily added to its box office tally.

Over successive weekends, it held firm in theatres and maintained audience interest, even as post-holiday competition increased. Current box office estimates suggest the film could push beyond its domestic total and continue strong through awards season.

What is the film about? The film follows the fictional story of Marty Mauser, a determined table tennis player whose dream of becoming a champion drives him into a frenetic and unpredictable sporting journey.

The central character is portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, whose press tour and social media engagement helped raise awareness for the film. In addition to widespread fan interest, critics have praised the movie’s energetic pacing, emotional core and Chalamet’s performance.

Marty Supreme's International Earnings Marty Supreme is also noteworthy as A24’s most expensive production to date, with a reported budget of approximately $70 million. This makes its strong box office performance especially important for the studio, given the higher production and marketing costs involved compared with many of its earlier films. Earning over $80 million in North America alone is therefore a major achievement as the film aims to balance its budget and return profits.

Beyond its domestic success, Marty Supreme has so far earned around $17 million overseas, bringing its global gross to about $97 million. While this total still trails some of A24’s past films at the worldwide level, such as ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, the international rollout of Marty Supreme is ongoing and expected to expand to additional territories in the coming weeks.

Industry observers note that the film’s success is also tied to its critical acclaim and awards buzz. Marty Supreme has received numerous nominations and wins, including Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for Chalamet’s performance. These accolades have helped sustain audience interest beyond the initial release period, giving the film visibility among theatre-goers into January and potentially beyond.

The movie’s journey began with a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October 2025, where it generated early positive reviews. From there, the film expanded into limited release and ultimately wide distribution on Christmas Day, a strategy that helped it build momentum gradually and attract both critics and general audiences.

Many analysts see Marty Supreme as a key example of how independent studios can succeed in the mainstream box office landscape, particularly when paired with strong performances, innovative marketing and strategic release timing. Chalamet’s involvement, along with director Josh Safdie’s direction, has given the production a compelling mix of artistic credibility and broad audience appeal.