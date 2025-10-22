Tom Hanks goes incognito in New York, takes subway in Big Apple - See Pics

The Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks went completely incognito in New York City on Tuesday as he took the subway alongside fellow train commuters.

According to the New York Post, the Forrest Gump actor was spotted taking the 6 line through the Big Apple.

The 69-year-old Hollywood superstar kept it casual at the subway, wearing a green jacket, a green knitted beanie, black jeans, and boots for his journey. To ensure a super-low profile, Hanks hid his face behind a white protective mask.

The NYP reported that the actor had, at one point, dropped the bag he was clutching close to his chest after he realised that he had almost missed his subway stop.

Is this the first time Tom Hanks was spotted on the subway?

No, this isn't the first time Hanks, a Golden Globe winner, was spotted taking the subway train in the busy New York City. In fact, just earlier this month, he surprised bystanders on the Pelham Line.

On October 7, the star had once again attempted to keep his identity under wraps. He has his face hidden behind a medical mask. He was pictured riding the 6 line in a green Yankees cap.

Following the train ride, Hanks took a sidewalk. He then grabbed a coffee from a nearby cart and savoured it on a park bench before slipping a few dollars to a street musician.

Where is Tom Hanks taking the subway for? According to the NYP, the Hollywood superstar was headed to the rehearsals for his upcoming off-Broadway play, This World of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to kick off at The Shed on October 30.

The movie is based on Hanks' 2017 book of short stories, Uncommon Type. It follows scientist Bert Allenberry (Hanks) as he travels back in time over and over again to one day at the 1939 New York World’s Fair in Queens while on a quest for true love.