Tom Holland health update — what happened on Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets and when he will return to film shooting

Tom Holland was forced to step back after getting hurt on the set of his next Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Deadline reported that the actor was rushed to a Glasgow hospital after a stunt went wrong, leaving him with a mild concussion. Filming shut down immediately, and production is expected to stay on hold for several days while he recovers.

The mishap happened during a stunt sequence. No one else was injured. Holland, who’s known for doing much of his own action work, is now under observation. Neither he nor the studio has issued a statement yet.

What happened Filming stopped on Friday morning. The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they got a call at 10:30 a.m. and transported a patient from the studio to a nearby hospital. Holland’s condition is considered stable, but doctors have advised him to rest.

Fans reacted fast once word spread online. Messages of support flooded social media, with many asking when the 29-year-old would return. At a charity dinner in London on Sunday, Holland’s father, Dominic, told the crowd his son will be away from filming “for a while”. Holland attended the event briefly with fiancée Zendaya but left early after feeling unwell.

Zendaya, who also stars in the movie, was recently spotted at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey, where filming had been underway. She has been by his side as production figures out the next steps.

When will he return to film shooting For now, Holland is taking a precautionary break. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are expected to meet this week to discuss the schedule. The movie had already been delayed once to July 31, 2026. Another pause could push that date back again.

Holland has spoken before about the physical toll of his work. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Uncharted, he admitted the demanding shoot left him close to burnout. “On Uncharted, there was a point in time where I had to make the call and say, ‘Guys, I'm going to need a weekend because if not, I'm going to sort of fall apart,’” he said. A hamstring injury slowed him then, though he pushed through and wrapped the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker after Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). With filming now stalled, the studio faces yet another challenge in keeping the blockbuster on track.

FAQs What happened to Tom Holland on set? He suffered a mild concussion during a stunt while filming in Glasgow.

Is Tom Holland still in the hospital? He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is now recovering on a break.

How long will Tom Holland be out of filming? His father said he will be away “for a while”, though no timeline is confirmed.