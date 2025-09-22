Tom Holland’s net worth in 2025: A look at how much the Spider-Man star earns amid Zendaya engagement buzz

Tom Holland may be best known for swinging through New York as Spider-Man, but the actor’s rise to Hollywood stardom started years earlier on the stage. According to Parade Magazine, Holland, now 29, has stacked up an impressive net worth of around $25 million as of 2025.

The British star joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 and quickly became one of its most bankable faces. And now, as speculation swirls over a possible engagement to longtime girlfriend Zendaya, fans cannot help but look at the numbers.

From stage prodigy to global star Holland’s career kicked off in London’s West End in 2008 with Billy Elliot. He first played a supporting role before stepping into the lead. Even then, his ability to hold an audience stood out. “On stage, you sort of have to be really concentrated, but you have moments where you just look out at the audience, and you’re like ‘Whoa,’” he told Parade Magazine in 2009.

After small TV and film appearances, Holland’s breakout came when Marvel signed him as Peter Parker. His first outing was in Captain America: Civil War (2016), followed by starring turns in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Endgame (2019), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). Each role padded his bank account, with later films paying him tens of millions.

Movie deals and massive paychecks According to Parade Magazine, Holland’s paycheck for Homecoming sat at $1.5 million. By Far From Home, that number jumped to $4 million. Then No Way Home hit, and Holland cleared around $10 million. Outside of Spider-Man, projects like Uncharted and The Crowded Room added millions more. For the AppleTV+ miniseries, where he also worked as executive producer, he earned about $4 million.

As his profile rose, so did his per-movie rate. Industry insiders estimate Holland can now command $20 million for the right role. With rumors of more Spider-Man films in the works, that figure will only climb.

Tom vs. Zendaya While Holland sits at $25 million, Zendaya edges him out slightly at $30 million. Both built fortunes across film, TV, and brand partnerships, making them one of Hollywood’s most powerful young couples.

FAQs What is Tom Holland’s net worth in 2025? It is estimated at around $25 million, according to Parade Magazine.

Who is worth more, Tom Holland or Zendaya? Zendaya leads slightly with about $30 million.

How much did Tom Holland make for Spider-Man: No Way Home? He earned around $10 million for the 2021 hit.