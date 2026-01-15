Tomb Raider first look: Sophie Turner becomes Lara Croft in Prime Video reboot

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look at Sophie Turner as the iconic archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft in its upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series. Turner, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and the X-Men films, steps into a character previously portrayed on screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

First look and production update The 29-year-old actor is seen sporting Lara Croft’s signature shorts, sunglasses and dual pistols, capturing the character’s adventurous spirit. Prime Video has confirmed that production on the first season of the series is now officially underway.

The series features a strong supporting cast including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Weaver will play Evelyn Wallis, described by Amazon as a “mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents”. Jason Isaacs will appear as Atlas DeMornay, Lara Croft’s uncle, a character rooted in the original franchise. Bill Paterson has been cast as Winston, the Croft family’s longtime butler, while Martin Bobb-Semple will portray Zip, Lara’s tech-savvy confidant. Other cast members will play newly created characters for the series.

Also Read | Check out the top 10 Hollywood films trending on Netflix

Creative team behind the series The Tomb Raider series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who serves as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Chad Hodge joins as co-showrunner and executive producer, while Jonathan Van Tulleken is on board as director and executive producer.

The show is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. Executive producers also include Jenny Robins, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, Dallas Dickinson, Michael Scheel, Legendary Television, Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin.