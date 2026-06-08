Tony Awards 2026 Winners LIVE: John Lithgow wins best actor in leading role, Schmigadoon leads - Full list

Tony Awards 2026 (updated live): Broadway's biggest night is here, the Tony Awards 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards honouring the best productions and performances of the season are currently underway at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This year, the prestigious show is being hosted by singer Pink. “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” are leading this time's nomination list. Check out the winners.
“The Lost Boys”
“Schmigadoon!”
“Titaníque”
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
“The Balusters”
“Giant”
“Little Bear Ridge Road”
“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
“Ragtime”
“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
“Becky Shaw”
“Every Brilliant Thing”
“Fallen Angels”
“Oedipus”
Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”
Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”
Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”
Will Harrison, “Punch”
Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”
Mark Strong, “Oedipus”
Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”
Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”
Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”
Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”
Carrie Coon, “Bug”
Susannah Flood, “Liberation”
Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”
Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”
Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”
André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”
Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”
Layton Williams, “Titaníque”
Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”
Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”
Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”
Hannah Cruz, “Chess”
Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”
Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”
Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”
Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”
Aya Cash, “Giant”
June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”
Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”
Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”
Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”
Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”
Robert Icke, “Oedipus”
Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”
Whitney White, “Liberation”
“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” — Music by Caroline Shaw
“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” — Music by Steve Bargonetti
“The Lost Boys” — Music & Lyrics by The Rescues
“Schmigadoon!” — Music & Lyrics by Cinco Paul (WINNER)
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Music & Lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
“The Lost Boys” — David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
“Titaníque” — Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”
Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”
Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”
Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Brian Usifer, “Chess”
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
dots, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”
Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”
Takeshi Kata, “Bug”
David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”
David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”
Linda Cho, “Ragtime”
Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”
Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”
David I. Reynoso, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”
Qween Jean, “Liberation”
Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”
Paul Tazewell, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Kevin Adams, “Chess”
Jane Cox, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”
Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, “Ragtime”
Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”
Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”
Stacey Derosier, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Heather Gilbert, “Bug”
Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”
Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”
Brian Ronan, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”
Justin Ellington, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”
Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13”
Josh Schmidt, “Bug”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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