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Tony Awards 2026 Winners LIVE: John Lithgow wins best actor in leading role, Schmigadoon leads - Full list

Tony Awards 2026 (updated live): Tony Awards 2026 is dominated by The Lost Boys, and Schmigadoon!, both leading with 12 nominations each. It is followed closely by Ragtime with 11.

Sneha Biswas
Updated8 Jun 2026, 07:11 AM IST
John Lithgow in Giant.
John Lithgow in Giant.(Variety/Johan Persson)
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Tony Awards 2026 (updated live): Broadway's biggest night is here, the Tony Awards 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards honouring the best productions and performances of the season are currently underway at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This year, the prestigious show is being hosted by singer Pink. “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” are leading this time's nomination list. Check out the winners.

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Here are the winners of Tony Awards 2026 (updating live):

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation” (WINNER)

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Revival of a Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime”

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

“Becky Shaw”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

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John Lithgow, “Giant” (WINNER)

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”

André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titaníque”

Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

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Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys” (WINNER)

Hannah Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (WINNER)

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” (WINNER)

Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

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Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (WINNER)

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” — Music by Caroline Shaw

“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” — Music by Steve Bargonetti

“The Lost Boys” — Music & Lyrics by The Rescues

“Schmigadoon!” — Music & Lyrics by Cinco Paul (WINNER)

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Music & Lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Book of a Musical

“The Lost Boys” — David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

“Schmigadoon!” — Cinco Paul (WINNER)

“Titaníque” — Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

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Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” (WINNER)

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!” (WINNER)

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”

Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brian Usifer, “Chess”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Scenic Design in a Musical

dots, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys” (WINNER)

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Scenic Design in a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

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Takeshi Kata, “Bug”

Chloe Lamford, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (WINNER)

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Costume Design in a Musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” (WINNER)

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Costume Design in a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels” (WINNER)

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Lighting Design in a Musical

Kevin Adams, “Chess”

Jane Cox, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”

Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, “Ragtime”

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” (WINNER)

Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”

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Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”

Stacey Derosier, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Heather Gilbert, “Bug”

Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”

Jack Knowles, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (WINNER)

Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Kai Harada, “Ragtime” (WINNER)

Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”

Brian Ronan, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”

Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”

Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13”

Josh Schmidt, “Bug”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (WINNER)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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