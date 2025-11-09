‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor Mike Smith faces sexual assault charge in Canada: Report

Actor Mike Smith, best known for his role in the comedy series Trailer Park Boys, has reportedly been charged with sexual assault.

According to court documents filed in Nova Scotia provincial court and obtained by the outlet, Smith was charged on October 2 in connection with an alleged assault that took place in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on 30 December 2017, Variety reported, citing information from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Production company issues statement In a statement to CBC, production company Trailer Park Boys Inc. said it was “aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith” and confirmed that he has “stepped away” from his role as the company’s managing director.

"We recognise how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved," read the statement. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case.”

The statement continued, “Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case. At this time, Mike has stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Incorporated and Gary Howsam has assumed managing director responsibilities.”

Smith featured on "Trailer Park Boys", alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells. The mockumentary comedy first debuted in 2001 on the Canadian TV network Showcase and was picked up by Netflix in 2014.

"Trailer Park Boys" has run for 116 episodes and spawned a number of films and spin-off series. The show follows three trouble-making trailer park residents, Julian (Tremblay), Bubbles (Smith) and Ricky (Wells), who are inexplicably the subject of a documentary about their lives.

Also Read | ‘Diddy’ moved to low security New Jersey federal prison to serve jail term

Previous 2016 arrest and court appearance In 2016, Smith was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery following an alleged incident at a Hollywood hotel, according to CBC News.

The charges were later dropped after both Smith and the alleged victim issued a joint statement denying the claims. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office also confirmed that the case was dismissed due to a “lack of sufficient evidence,” the outlet reported.