Tramell Tillman becomes 1st black person to win Emmy, jokes about his ‘tough acting coach’: Netizens say ‘LONG overdue’

Tramell Tillman made history on Sunday as he became the first Black actor to win an Emmy. He took the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public…” Tillman, wearing an all-white tuxedo, said in his acceptance speech.

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all,” Tillman said, “But all great mothers are.”

He looked out to his mother in the audience and told her, “You were there for me where no one else was, and no one else would show up.”

Check out his Emmy speech here:

Once a pre-med student in college studying to be an orthopedic surgeon, Tillman also became the first Black man to earn a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2014.

“Severance,” the Orwellian office drama about people who surgically split their psyches into workplace “innies” and home “outies,” was the top overall nominee with 27 nominations for its second season. It won six at the Creative Arts ceremony.

Here is how netizens reacted to Tramell Tillman's Emmy win: Netizens were overjoyed by Tramell Tillman's “well-deserved” Emmy win and said that it was “LONG overdue”.

“TRAMELL TILLMAN WE SAW IT FOR YOU,” a social media user said.

Another said, “Shoutout to Delta Phi! Jackson State.”

“So much deserved!!! He’s incredible!! He definitely made this season,” said a user. “He earned that win. The show is completely different if he’s not playing that character,” echoed another user.

“The GOAT!!!” hailed several users.

Moved by Tillman's speech, a netizen said, “This is such a special moment and sweet acceptance speech! So happy he brought his mom to see this moment in person!!”

“Tillmans performance in Severance was the greatest acting performance in the history of television,” added another.

A user said, “Major win!! We love to see it!!” “So happy for him!” said another.

A user noted, “The ‘First Black…’ anything in the year 2025 is still crazy! But nonetheless, I’m happy for him!”

“Should’ve won just for the MDE alone,” quipped a user. Another said, “Absolute classic.”

