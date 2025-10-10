Tron Ares Twitter review: Is Jared Leto's film better than Tron Legacy? Netizens give verdict

Joachim Rønning's much-awaited release of 2025, Tron: Ares, is here in theatres, and social media is buzzing with first impressions of the film. But, there's one question that everyone is wondering: Is it worth the wait? Or is it even better than Tron: Legacy?

Tron: Ares Tron: Ares is the third instalment in the Tron series. It is the sequel to Tron: Legacy, which arrived in 2010. The film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn from Legacy in the new part, starring Leto.

Tron: Ares Twitter review Going by the early reviews on social media, many have hailed the film for its background score. While some hailed it over the last instalment, others simply were not impressed after a wait of more than a decade.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Tron Ares Review: No hot babes. 100% CLANKER PROPAGANDA. Gnostic and Masonic themes. The DEI hires were dei hires but it wasn't overly woke and all the characters that matter were white with a black queen villian. 10/10 soundtrack plus visuals saved it. (sic).”

“Go for the slick sci-fi visuals. Stay for the bass-thumping soundtrack that makes it all cooler. Know that Jared Leto is basically Morpheus but this time he’s an A.I. creation so it kinda works. No deep themes. Just popcorn fun (sic),” added another.

Tron: Ares vs Tron: Legacy One user compared Tron: Ares to its prequel and hailed Jared Leto.

The post read: “I don’t think you can compare this film to Legacy, they’re two different films in a good way and I really like the alternative they did with this film. I think this film is a good film in its story in its own right. It felt more like a spiritual successor than a direct sequel which is okay. I think the story was good, great characters, good music, a mid credits scene that makes me hopeful and excited about a future film, just hope it doesn’t take another 15 years to make it lol. Also I really liked Jared Leto in this, I thought he did great. I don’t understand the dislike of the actor. This film over all I think it’s a great spiritual successor to Legacy and good addition to the film franchise as an installment (sic).”

“Good. Not as impactful as Tron Legacy, but it certainly has moments that made me smile. The visuals are what they're cracked up to be, big talking point for sure,” disagreed another fan.

"Saw Tron Ares. It's actually pretty good I think I like it more than legacy. You better go see it now I don't want to wait 15 years again to get a new entry (sic)," someone else argued.

