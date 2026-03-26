Two doctors are clocking out of 'Grey's Anatomy' in season finale after nearly 20 years– Who are they?

‘Grey’s Anatomy' would be saying goodbye to two of its cast members in the season finale, marking their exit from the series after nearly 20 years.

Kevin McKidd – who plays the role of Owen Hunt and Kim Raver – Teddy Altman – both who have been long-time stars on the ABC medical drama, will depart the series at the end of the currently airing 22nd season, as per multiple reports.

A post by 'Grey's Anatomy' on X, also mentioned about the development. “Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey's Anatomy,” read the post.

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When are Owen and Teddy exiting? Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman would make their final appearance in the season finale.

Three episodes remain before the finale, airing on March 26, April 2, and April 30.

It is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. Production on season 22 has already wrapped, mentioned a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

McKidd joined the show in season five in 2008 and later made his directorial debut in season seven. He has since directed 48 episodes and will also helm his final episode—the season 22 finale—marking his exit from the series, mentioned the report.

Meanwhile, Raver joined Grey’s the season after McKidd’s entry, in 2009, in a recurring role.

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Following season six, Raver left Grey’s after three seasons, briefly returned in season 14 in 2017, and has been a regular again since season 15 in 2018. She has also directed three episodes over course of the series.

Why are Teddy and Owen exiting? Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt's exits are driven by creative choices around their storylines, according to reports. After many seasons, Teddy and Owen’s arc has reached a natural conclusion.

However, the possibility of their return remains open, as is often the case with former Grey's Anatomy cast members, who have often come back for cameos or recurring roles, mentioned The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves,” said Rhimes. “Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on Grey’s Anatomy, both in front of and behind the camera. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine,” the outlet quoted Meg Marinis — the current showrunner and executive producer of Grey's Anatomy – as saying.

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